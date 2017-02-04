Iran clinches victories at Asian junior squash championships

February 04, 2017 0717 GMT
On Saturday and the fourth day of the tournament at Hong Kong Squash Center, the Iranian team, comprising Alireza Shameli, Mojtaba Vafili Vijouyeh, Amir-Hossein Feizpour and Mohammadreza Ja’farzadeh Kenarsari, defeated the Singaporean squad 2-0, Press TV reported.
The achievement came a day after Iranian squash players conceded a 0-3 defeat to their Pakistani counterparts.
Earlier, Iran had managed to power past Japan 3-0 on Thursday afternoon, but had been beaten by the Indian side 0-3.
Iranian squash players started their campaign at the tournament on Wednesday, thrashing Macau and South Korea 3-0 in their first two fixtures of the competition.
The meet, which started on February 1, wraps up today.