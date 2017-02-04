RSS
February 04, 2017 0717 GMT

News ID:176983
Publish Date: Sat, 04 Feb 2017 19:53:33 GMT
Service: Sport

Iran clinches victories at Asian junior squash championships

Iran clinches victories at Asian junior squash championships

Members of the Iranian and Singaporean squads pose for a photograph before a match at the Bright Smart Securities 18th Asian Junior Squash Team Championships 2017 in Hong Kong, China, on February 4, 2017.
presstv.com

Iran has managed to notch up four wins at the Bright Smart Securities 18th Asian Junior Squash Team Championships 2017 in Hong Kong.

On Saturday and the fourth day of the tournament at Hong Kong Squash Center, the Iranian team, comprising Alireza Shameli, Mojtaba Vafili Vijouyeh, Amir-Hossein Feizpour and Mohammadreza Ja’farzadeh Kenarsari, defeated the Singaporean squad 2-0, Press TV reported.

The achievement came a day after Iranian squash players conceded a 0-3 defeat to their Pakistani counterparts.

Earlier, Iran had managed to power past Japan 3-0 on Thursday afternoon, but had been beaten by  the Indian side 0-3.

Iranian squash players started their campaign at the tournament on Wednesday, thrashing Macau and South Korea 3-0 in their first two fixtures of the competition.

The meet, which started on February 1, wraps up today.

   
Iran
victories
clinches
IranDaily
 
Resource: Press TV
