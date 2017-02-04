FIFA imposes transfer ban on Iran’s Tractor Sazi

FIFA banned Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League club Tractor Sazi from signing players in the January transfer windows for breaching rules.

The verdict was issued by FIFA's Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC), Tasnim News Agency reported.

DRC has ordered Tractor Sazi to pay Joao Pedro Ferreira Vilela’s debt.

The Portuguese midfielder joined Tractor Sazi on June 25, 2012 on a two-year contract. He, however, returned to his previous club in the following transfer window.

FIFA has also imposed a ban on another Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League club Esteghlal last week after the club failed to pay Adil Chihi’s, who represents Morocco at international level, debt.

A few days ago, Tractor Sazi signed Sajjad Shahbazzadeh from Turkey’s Alanyaspor, but his ITC will not be issued due to the ban.