Over a dozen al-Qaeda terrorists slain by tribesmen in southern Yemen

Yemeni tribesmen have killed more than a dozen members of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in the southern province of Abyan after the extremists had to withdraw in the face of fierce skirmishes there.

An unnamed security official said the terrorists stormed the town of Lawdar, and sought to take control of public buildings. They faced strong resistance from local tribal fighters though, and had to pull out after two-hour-long gun battles.

The AQAP has taken advantage of the chaos and breakdown of security in Yemen to tighten its grip on the southern and southeastern parts of the crisis-hit country.

On Thursday, a Belgium-based think tank warned against al-Qaeda advances in Yemen as a result of foreign military interventions in the country, including a recent deadly US raid.

The International Crisis Group (ICG) said in a new report that actions the Sunday deadly US raid over could cause more harm than good.

The US carries out drone attacks in Yemen and several other countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan. Washington claims its drones target al-Qaeda militants, but local sources say civilians have been the main victims of the attacks.

The drone attacks in Yemen have continued alongside the Saudi military aggression against the impoverished Arab country.

Saudi jets pound more areas across Yemen

Three fishermen lost their lives and seven others sustained injuries on Saturday morning, when Saudi fighter jets carried out an airstrike against Torfah Island off the coast of the western Yemeni province of Hudaydah. Thirteen people also went missing.

Saudi military aircraft also launched two aerial attacks against an area in the city of Sirwah, which lies about 120 kilometers east of the Yemeni capital of Sana’a, though no reports of casualties were available.

Local sources said Saudi warplanes had pounded a string of areas in the Red Sea port city of Mukha, situated 346 kilometers south of Sana'a, but no words on possible casualties and the extent of damage were reported.

Yemeni soldiers and fighters from allied Popular Committees also mounted a retaliatory missile attack against Mafraq al-Farizah outpost in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of Jizan. No reports about casualties and damage were available though.

According to the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, Jamie McGoldrick, the Yemeni conflict has claimed the lives of 10,000 people and left 40,000 others wounded.

McGoldrick told reporters in Sana’a on January 16 that the figure is based on lists of victims gathered by health facilities and the actual number might be higher.

The Saudi war on Yemen, which local sources say has killed at least 11,400 people, was launched in an attempt to bring back the former government to power.