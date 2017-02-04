Trump administration suspends Muslim travel ban

The administration of President Donald Trump has announced to comply with a federal judge's order halting its travel ban, despite the fact that Trump has questioned the judge’s ruling.

"We have reversed the provisional revocation of visas under" Trump's executive order, a US State Department spokesperson said on Saturday. "Those individuals with visas that were not physically canceled may now travel if the visa is otherwise valid."

The Department of Homeland Security also announced to suspend all actions to implement Trump’s controversial travel ban on Muslims from certain countries.

Department of Homeland Security personnel "will resume inspection of travelers in accordance with standard policy and procedure."

On Friday, US District Court Judge James Robart of Seattle, Washington, ruled in favor of a lawsuit seeking to overturn the presidential order that blocks the entry of citizens from seven predominately Muslim countries.

The ruling was broader than similar ones before it, and represents the most severe legal blow to Trump's contentious action.

In a series of tweets early in the morning on Saturday, Trump insulted Robat, calling him a "so-called judge," and threatened to overturn his judgment.