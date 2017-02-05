Trump vows to win as Justice Dept. appeals judge’s travel ban order

US President Donald Trump says the Justice Department will succeed in appealing a judge's order lifting a travel ban he imposed on citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries.

On Friday, US District Court Judge James Robart (seen below) of Seattle, Washington, ruled in favor of a lawsuit seeking to overturn Trump’s executive order which banned citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US.

However, the Justice Department moved to appeal Robart’s decision on Saturday, sending a notice to the US District Court asking it to set aside the order. The appeal was filed with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

"We'll win. For the safety of the country, we'll win," Trump told reporters at his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump said that "the opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!"

Trump's tweets drew a swift condemnation from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"The President's attack on Judge James Robart, a Bush appointee who passed with 99 votes, shows a disdain for an independent judiciary that doesn't always bend to his wishes and a continued lack of respect for the Constitution, making it more important that the Supreme Court serve as an independent check on the administration," Schumer said.

Trump has also come under considerable pressure from politicians and rights groups to rescind the Muslim ban.

The measure has created a global backlash with an increasing number of countries, including long-standing US allies, criticizing the curbs as discriminatory and divisive.

A Democratic lawmaker said Saturday that Trump needs a mental check-up over his extreme measures.

"Last 24 hrs on Twitter, Donald Trump went on rant about 'death & destruction,' 'FAKE NEWS,' & 'evil.' Should he get mental health exam?" California Congressman Ted Lieu tweeted Saturday.

Following Robart’s decision, the State Department said it was reversing the cancellation of visas, more than 100,000 of which were revoked after Trump's directive. last week.