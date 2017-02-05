RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 05, 2017 0956 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:177002
Publish Date: Sun, 05 Feb 2017 09:42:11 GMT
Service: Iran

US Democratic congressman suggests Trump should be mentally examined

US Democratic congressman suggests Trump should be mentally examined

A US Democratic lawmaker has suggested that President Donald Trump needs a mental check-up after blasting him for defending his executive order banning entry of citizens from some Muslim countries.

"Last 24 hrs on Twitter, Donald Trump went on rant about 'death & destruction,' 'FAKE NEWS,' & 'evil.' Should he get mental health exam?" California Congressman Ted Lieu tweeted Saturday.

Lieu further posted a tweet praising a decision by a US federal judge to stop the travel ban against visa holders from seven Muslim-majority nations – Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Iraq, Iran, Yemen and Syria – under the pretext of fighting terrorism.

The legislator also slammed Trump’s harsh criticism of influential US daily The New York Times, accusing the newspaper of "inaccurate coverage" on the day its print edition published an article about the president’s distance from his business empire as the country’s chief executive.  

The news story alleged that the real estate mogul has not sufficiently separated himself from his massive business holdings and interests -- a move that some lawyers and legal experts on government ethics say is rife with conflict of interest issues.

Trump further claimed that the New York-based daily had apologized for its coverage of his presidential campaign. However, it remains unclear what apology he was referring to, as the newspaper has not publicly apologized for its news coverage of his campaign.

   
KeyWords
US
Trump
Democratic
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0766 sec