Avalanche kills 13 in northern Pakistan

An avalanche has killed more than a dozen people in Pakistan’s northern state of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Late on Saturday, the avalanche buried five homes following heavy snowfall in the town of Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nizamud Shah, the commander of Chitral Scouts force said on Sunday.

Rescuers retrieved 13 bodies, and efforts were underway to reach possible survivors, Shah said, adding that several people were still missing.

The town is at the foot of Tirich Mir, the highest peak of the mountainous region of Hindu Kush, which is 7,708 meters high.

A series of avalanches has struck neighboring Indian-administered Kashmir in the recent days, killing 25 people.

The mountainous region is witnessing one of the most severe winters in recent decades. It has been experiencing heavy snow and temperatures dropping to sub-minus degrees Celsius.

Authorities have warned of the possibility of more avalanches and advised residents in mountainous areas not to venture out.

Dozens of Indian and Pakistani troops are killed almost every winter by avalanches.