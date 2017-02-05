Tehran welcomes American wrestlers

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said the ministry has decided to issue visa for American wrestlers who were barred from entering Iran after Tehran’s reciprocal measures against Washington move to impose visa ban on citizens from seven Muslim countries, including Iran.

Qassemi said Tehran’s decision followed the US move to lift ban on the Iranian citizens after a federal judge ordered to lift the travel ban.

On Friday, US District Court Judge James Robart of Seattle, Washington, ruled in favor of a lawsuit seeking to overturn Trump’s executive order which banned citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US.

However, the US president says the Justice Department will succeed in appealing a judge's order which lifted his administration's travel ban on citizens of the seven countries.

"Following the court ruling suspending #MuslimBan...US Wrestlers' visa will be granted," tweeted Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif.

Iran had blocked visas for US citizens in response to Trump's travel ban. The wrestlers are scheduled to compete in the event on February 16-17 in western province of Kermanshah.

Meanwhile, a group of 72 academics from the prestigious Sharif University in Tehran signed a letter calling for the government to take the higher ground by offering visas-on-arrival to US citizens.