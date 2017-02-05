RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 05, 2017 0956 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:177010
Publish Date: Sun, 05 Feb 2017 12:54:59 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran’s Abedini wins silver at Trophée Luxardo, dedicates medal to heroic firefighters

Iran’s Abedini wins silver at Trophée Luxardo, dedicates medal to heroic firefighters

Iranian sabre fencer Mojtaba Abedini Shourmasti has exhibited consummate skills and composure during the Trophée Luxardo in Italy, and clinched a silver medal to emerge as the vice champion of the prestigious international sporting event.

The 32-year-old Iranian athlete, who competed in men's sabre event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but missed the chance to go on the podium, overcame Matteo Neri from Italy 15-12 in the Round of 64.

Abedini then defeated Italian Stefano Scepi 15-11 in the Round of 32, before edging past Georgia’s Sandro Bazadze 15-14 in the Round of 16.

The Iranian fencer outdid Italian Luca Curatoli 15-10 in the quarterfinals. Afterwards, he pulled off a narrow 15-14 victory over Sanguk Oh from South Korea and progressed to the final contest.

Abedini lost to Hungarian Andras Szatmari 15-12 in the final though, and was awarded silver on Saturday.

Abedini dedicated his silver medal to the 16 Iranian firefighters who lost their lives in the blaze and the subsequent collapse of the Plasco Building in Tehran on January 20th.

The Iranian sabre fencer, wrapped in Tehran Fire Department flag, dedicated his medal to the 16 heroic firefighters, who lost their lives battling a massive blaze that consumed the 17-storey Plasco building in the Iranian capital on January 19.

The Trophée Luxardo kicked off in the northern Italian city of Padoue on February 3, and will finish on February 4, 2017.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Abedini
Trophée Luxardo
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0844 sec