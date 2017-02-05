World expresses resentment at Trump’s ban

World’s major cities have hosted protest rallies against US President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban against citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

Thousands of protesters marched in 14 Canadian cities, including the capital, Ottawa, on Saturday, to denounce the ban.

In downtown Toronto, protesters marched near the US Consulate, chanting anti-Trump slogans and holding placards that read, “Refugees welcome,” “Impeach Trump,” and “White supremacy kills.”

The major cities of Montreal and Vancouver also experienced similar rallies.

“We have thousands of people gathered today against Islamophobia, white supremacy and deportations, in mourning about the deaths in Quebec City, and in opposition to Islamophobic and racist laws here in Canada and the United States,” said Syed Hussan, one of the organizers of the rally in Vancouver.

Trump on January 27 signed an executive order that imposed a temporary travel ban on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen and placed an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees. The move also suspended the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

Responding to the controversial measure, US Federal Judge James Robart issued a ruling on Friday, ordering a temporary nationwide halt to Trump’s travel ban.

However, the White House quickly defended the president’s decision as “lawful and appropriate” and said the US Justice Department would appeal to stop the judge’s order from taking effect.

Trump has come under immense pressure from politicians and rights groups to rescind the ban.

The measure has also created a global backlash with a growing number of countries, including long-standing US allies, which have criticized the curbs as discriminatory and divisive.

European denunciation

Meanwhile, major cities across Europe were also on Saturday the scene of massive protests against the US president’s controversial decision.

In London, an estimated 10,000 people gathered in front of the US Embassy, from where they began rallying down Park Lane and along Piccadilly toward Downing Street.

Chanting “Theresa May: Shame on You,” protesters denounced the British prime minister’s support for the new US president.

Anti-Trump protesters hold signs during a demonstration against his policies in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, February 4, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

In the French capital of Paris, hundreds of protesters rallied near the Eifel Tower, holding anti-Trump placards.

Elsewhere, in the German capital, Berlin, demonstrators marched in front of the Brandenburg Gate, chanting such slogans as “Berlin knows only the weak build walls” and “Fight ignorance, not immigrants.”