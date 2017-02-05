Nicaragua slams impunity for Israel as ‘unacceptable’

Chairing a major pro-Palestinian event, Nicaragua has strongly objected to Israel’s continued Western-backed exemption from punishment for its occupation of Palestinian land and violations of the Arab nation’s rights.

Speaking at the conference in Managua, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada slammed the impunity for the regime in Tel Aviv as “unacceptable.”

The event, titled “Building Bridges with the Palestinian Diaspora in Central America,” was co-hosted by the United Nations and the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, which was shaped in 1975 on the back of a UN General Assembly resolution.

Moncada further criticized “the abuse of the veto of the Security Council that prolongs the fulfillment of [the aspirations of] the Palestinian people... and the more than five million Palestinian refugees in the world.”

The top diplomat was referring to the United States’ notorious use on numerous occasions of its veto power to help throw out anti-Israeli resolutions.

“It’s fair and necessary to put an end to the Israeli occupation in Palestinian territories,” Moncada added.

“We are demanding the immediate halt in the construction of settlements. An end to the blockade of Gaza and the liberation of Palestinian prisoners,” he concluded.

Israel occupied the Palestinian territories of the West Bank, East Jerusalem al-Quds and the Gaza Strip in 1967. It later annexed the West Bank and East al-Quds in a move that was never recognized by the international community.

Since 1967, the regime has been erecting settlements across the Palestinian lands. The United Nations deems the structures as illegal under the Geneva Conventions, which ban construction on occupied territory.

Tel Aviv withdrew from Gaza in 2005, but has kept the territory under a crippling siege and regular deadly offensives.