Fire at South Korea shopping mall kills four, injures 47

At least four people have lost their lives and more than 45 others sustained injuries in a fire at a shopping mall in South Korea.

The casualties occurred on Saturday when a fire broke out at the Metapolis shopping mall, adjacent to a couple of residential skyscrapers in Dongtan, a commuter town south of the capital, Seoul.

The South Korean Yonhap news agency said the fire had started at a kids’ play area on the third floor of the four-story building, which had been closed at the time of the incident.

The blaze was reportedly brought under control after 70 minutes.

Among the fatalities were two builders, and the others were a mall worker and a shopper.

Most of the 47 people injured were sent to nearby hospitals for smoke inhalation, but none were in critical condition, according to reports.

An investigation is underway to specify the cause of the fire; however, police suspect that sparks from a welding torch might be to blame.

In December 2008, a fire at a warehouse in the eastern city of Icheon claimed eight lives and another blaze at a bus terminal in Koyang, north of Seoul, left nine people dead and 60 others injured.