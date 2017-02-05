Iran squash team finishes 5th at Asian junior championships

Iran's junior national squash team has finished well down the list at the Bright Smart Securities 18th Asian Junior Squash Team Championships 2017 in Hong Kong, and claimed the fifth spot at the conclusion of the continental tournament.

On Sunday, the Iranian outfit, which had Amir Hossein Feizpour, Mohammadreza Ja’farzadeh Kenarsari, Alireza Shameli and Mojtaba Vafili Vijouyeh in the line-up, managed to beat the South Korean squad 2-1 in a classification match for the fifth to eighth places of the competition at Hong Kong Squash Center.

The Iranian team had subdued the Singaporean squad 2-0 the previous day.

Iranian squash players sustained a 0-3 defeat from their Pakistani counterparts on Friday, after they managed to roll past Japan 3-0 on Thursday afternoon but lost out 0-3 to the Indian side.

Iranian squash players started their campaign at the Asian junior championships in a dominant fashion on Wednesday, thrashing Macau and South Korea 3-0 in their first two fixtures of the competition.

Bright Smart Securities 18th Asian Junior Squash Team Championships 2017 started in Hong Kong on February 1 and finished on February 5.