Obese couples may take longer to conceive

It's not just a woman's weight that matters when couples are trying to conceive, a new study suggested.

When a woman and her husband are both obese, their chances for pregnancy during any menstrual cycle are about half that of a normal-weight couple, according to the analysis from the US National Institutes of Health, UPI wrote.

Lead study author Rajeshwari Sundaram, a senior investigator at the US National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, said, "It translates to maybe a longer time to get pregnant.”

Prior studies show an association between female obesity and reduced odds for pregnancy in a single menstrual cycle, as well as a link between men's increased body weight and lower sperm count, the researchers noted.

This study breaks new ground because it enrolled couples hoping to get pregnant, not couples undergoing fertility treatment.

Measurements of body fat were taken before they conceived, and the researchers followed each couple for a year or until a pregnancy occurred.

Lauren Wise, a professor of epidemiology at the Boston University School of Public Health, said, "This study represents an important contribution to the literature on couples' body size and fertility."

Wise, who was not involved in the study, said its strengths include use of more than one measure of body composition and fertility over multiple menstrual cycles.

She added, “The researchers also controlled for physical activity, a key factor. However, they did not take couples' diets into account.

“The findings are representative of reproductive-age couples in the US.”

A total of 501 couples from Michigan and Texas joined the study from 2005 to 2009, as they were ready to try to get pregnant.

Infertile couples were excluded. The women ranged between the ages of 18 and 40 and the men were over 18.

The researchers interviewed each spouse to gather data on lifestyle, habits and medical and reproductive history.

Couples completed daily journals on lovemaking, and women recorded their menstrual cycles and pregnancy test results.

Nurses weighed each participant and measured their height as well as their waist and hip circumference.

Height and weight were used to calculate body mass index, an estimate of body fat.

People with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or higher are considered obese. Researchers divided the obese couples into two groups: BMIs of 30 to 34.9 and BMIs of 35 and over.

Overall, 27 percent of the women and 41 percent of the men were obese, the findings showed.

In addition, the majority of men and women engaged in physical activity less than once a week.

It took couples with the highest BMIs (35 and over) 55 percent longer to get pregnant compared with normal-weight couples.

When researchers accounted for other factors that might affect fertility — including age, smoking status, exercise and cholesterol levels — it took these obese couples 59 percent longer to get pregnant.

Larger women's waistlines — roughly 35 or more inches — was also associated with longer time to achieve pregnancy. But that finding didn't hold up when researchers adjusted for other factors.

The study doesn't say why couples' obesity may reduce their chances of conception.

Sundaram said, “Weight loss improves many health outcomes. And since it takes two to make a baby, it also requires two to have a healthy weight.”

The study can't prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship. But the research team concluded that couples' weight may be something that should be considered during preconception counseling — and not just to reduce their odds for type 2 diabetes, cancer and heart disease.

Sundaram added, "A little weight loss from both of them should be beneficial for a quicker time to pregnancy.”

The study was published in the journal Human Reproduction.