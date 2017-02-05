How high street clothes were made by children in Myanmar

Children as young as 14 have been employed to make clothes for some of the most popular names on the UK high street, according to a new report.

New Look, Sports Direct’s Lonsdale brand and H&M have all used factories found to have employed children, after several major brands switched their production to low-cost factories in Myanmar, The Guardian wrote.

Workers told investigators that they were paid as little as 13p an hour producing clothes for UK retailers ― half the full legal minimum wage.

Labor rights campaigners say that the use of children in factories supplying household names is the result of a ‘race to the bottom’, as brands chase ever lower labor costs.

The Netherlands-based Center for Research on Multinational Corporations (known by its Dutch initials as Somo) interviewed 400 workers in 12 factories supplying international brands and worked with the Observer to finalize the report.

“We thought that brands were getting the message on child labor but this investigation shows the risks involved in constantly trying to cut labor costs,” said researcher Pauline Overeem. “The widespread use of children in Myanmar to manufacture clothes for Western brands is alarming and depressing and we urge all companies to take responsibility and to ensure that children are getting the education they need and deserve.”

Brands have had some success eliminating child labor from their main supplier factories in recent years, but as wages have risen in countries such as China, companies are increasingly moving production to cheaper markets, including Myanmar, where children can legally be employed for up to four hours a day from the age of 14.

The legal minimum wage in Myanmar is 3,600 kyat (£2.12) for an eight-hour day ― equivalent to 26p an hour. Workers in all the factories investigated worked six-day weeks. Labor NGOs argued when the minimum wage was set that a minimum of 6,000 kyat a day was required for a basic standard of living.

All the factories investigated employed workers below the age of 18. Several workers at factories supplying Lonsdale and New Look stated in detailed interviews that they had started work at the age of 14.

A German brand that sourced from the same factory as New Look reported that it had found misconducts at the factory, including evidence of child employment. Researchers said the factory subsequently dismissed all workers below the age of 18. But one of the workers, asked her age by the researchers, replied: “Do you want to know my real age or my age at the factory?” A worker at another factory told researchers: “When buyers come into the factory the child workers are being told not to come to work that day.”

There were also reports of several workers below the age of 15 at a factory supplying H&M and Muji. H&M confirmed that it had found two 14-year-olds but that an inspection in November found no one under 14.

Researchers found wages below the full legal minimum at factories supplying Sports Direct, Henri Lloyd, New Look, H&M, Muji, Pierre Cardin and Karrimor (owned by Sports Direct).

The lowest wages of just 13p an hour were found in factories supplying H&M, Karrimor, Muji and Pierre Cardin. The day rate for those workers was £1.06. Myanmar’s labor laws permit factories to pay newer workers at reduced rates.

Workers say they struggle to live on such low wages. Thiri and Yadana, who both worked at a factory supplying Lonsdale, said they could only afford to live in a makeshift hut in a squatter area without electricity or running water.