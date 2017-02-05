Comprehensive system for research priorities set up

By Sadeq Dehqan & Katayoon Dashti

A comprehensive system bringing together research priorities has been set up nationwide, said the administrator of the system.

Ebrahim Sadeqi told Iran Daily that data pertaining to 30,000 research priorities have been stored in the system. The research priorities system is available at www.olaviatha.ir, he said.

He pointed out that there have always been problems in relations between universities and industrial centers and the two branches have not managed to meet each other's demands.

A major part of our economy, he noted, is state-run, adding the information released by the public sector on research priorities is incomplete.

In fact, the comprehensive system for research priorities has been established to overcome such problems, he added.

"We intend to play a mediation role between the universities and the industry and link them to each other."

Sadeqi said the information and research priorities of over 50 organizations have been compiled. "We intend to contact them directly and add their data to our system."

He added: "We intend to improve the quality of research priorities. Currently, we face problems in quality and quantity in research priorities. Administrative entities are reluctant to cooperate with us since they have not witnessed a satisfactory output."

Pointing to decrees set out by the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on implementing applied theses in universities, he said: "Unfortunately, the theses in complementary education are not in line with the country's needs."

He said 4.6 million students study across the country. "If any of them can solve one problem of the country, a great step will be taken."

On the brain drain from the country, he said scholars worked on topics which were not among the country's requirements. So, they migrated abroad to continue their research, he added.

"If theses are chosen according to the country's demands, the papers and articles will also move in this direction.

"If we can organize 10 percent of the country's theses according to the country's needs within 10 years, we will take great steps toward national progress," he concluded.