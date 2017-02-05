Shiraz, OIC Youth Capital, an exceptional opportunity to introduce Iran's culture

Introducing Shiraz as OIC Youth Capital 2017 is an exceptional opportunity to introduce Iran's cultural treasures to the world, said deputy foreign minister for consular, parliamentary and expatriate Iranians affairs.

Hassan Qashqavi made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony for Shiraz as OIC Youth Capital 2017, IRNA reported.

The beautiful historical city would serve to develop unity among the youth of the OIC countries along with Putrajaya, Malaysia this year.

The ceremony began with the presentation of 'Key to Shiraz' to the youth and ended with the signing of the roadmap of Shiraz — Youth Capital among the authorities of the city.

The senior diplomat said the categorization of the city, as the OIC Youth Capital 2017, may convey the Iranian-Islamic messages of peace, friendship and love.

He added that the opportunity may remove misconceptions about Iran, which results from the negative propaganda about the country.

The official said that Shiraz 2017 programs are discussed in several aspects like sport, religion, art and media.

A number of factors such as cultural and religious background and historical monuments are important in selecting the OIC Youth Capital.

On October 6, 2016 in Istanbul, Turkey, at the final meeting of the third symposium of the Islamic world, Shiraz was introduced as the new OIC Youth Capital.

Istanbul was the OIC Youth Capital for 2015-2016.