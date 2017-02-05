RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 05, 2017 0346 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:177033
Publish Date: Sun, 05 Feb 2017 18:11:31 GMT
Service: Culture

Shiraz, OIC Youth Capital, an exceptional opportunity to introduce Iran's culture

Shiraz, OIC Youth Capital, an exceptional opportunity to introduce Iran's culture

Introducing Shiraz as OIC Youth Capital 2017 is an exceptional opportunity to introduce Iran's cultural treasures to the world, said deputy foreign minister for consular, parliamentary and expatriate Iranians affairs.

Hassan Qashqavi made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony for Shiraz as OIC Youth Capital 2017, IRNA reported.

The beautiful historical city would serve to develop unity among the youth of the OIC countries along with Putrajaya, Malaysia this year.

The ceremony began with the presentation of 'Key to Shiraz' to the youth and ended with the signing of the roadmap of Shiraz — Youth Capital among the authorities of the city.

The senior diplomat said the categorization of the city, as the OIC Youth Capital 2017, may convey the Iranian-Islamic messages of peace, friendship and love.

He added that the opportunity may remove misconceptions about Iran, which results from the negative propaganda about the country.

The official said that Shiraz 2017 programs are discussed in several aspects like sport, religion, art and media.

A number of factors such as cultural and religious background and historical monuments are important in selecting the OIC Youth Capital.

On October 6, 2016 in Istanbul, Turkey, at the final meeting of the third symposium of the Islamic world, Shiraz was introduced as the new OIC Youth Capital.

Istanbul was the OIC Youth Capital for 2015-2016.

   
KeyWords
OIC Youth Capital
culture
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0850 sec