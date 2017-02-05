Iran to grant entry to US wrestlers for World Cup

Iran said on Sunday it would allow US wrestlers to compete in an international tournament after President Donald Trump's travel ban was halted by a federal court.

"Following the court ruling suspending #MuslimBan & the requests from Iranian Wrestling Federation & FILA, US Wrestlers' visa will be granted," tweeted Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif.

An earlier decision by Iran to deny entry visas to the US team was described as a "reciprocal measure" following Trump's order banning entry to nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, to the United States.

Noting the travel restrictions, the United World Wrestling had been attempting to find a solution with the organization's president Nenad Lalovic appealing for unity ahead of the event on February 16 in Kermanshah.

He made clear his position on the matter, urging authorities to ensure fans would see, "American and Iranian wrestlers on the same mat again in the very near future".

The two-day event plays host to some of the world's best wrestlers at a tournament which is considered one of the sport's most prestigious annual competitions.

The US wrestling team has been in Iran for tournaments 15 times since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, while Iranian wrestlers have made 16 visits to the US since the 1990s.

Iran last hosted the competition in 2013 and has won the event five years in a row.