US court denies request to restore Trump's travel ban

A US appeals court denied a request from the US Department of Justice to immediately restore a immigration order from President Donald Trump barring citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries and temporarily banning refugees.

The early morning court ruling dealt a further setback to Trump, who has denounced the judge in the state of Washington who blocked his executive order on Friday. In tweets and comments to reporters, the president has insisted he will get the ban reinstated, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Trump says the temporary immigration restrictions on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and on all refugees, are necessary to protect the United States. Critics say they are unjustified and discriminatory.

The judge's order and the appeal ruling have created what may be a short-lived opportunity for travelers from the seven affected countries to get into the United States while the legal uncertainty continues.

In a brief order, the appeals court said the government's request for an immediate administrative stay on the Washington judge's decision had been denied. It was awaiting further submissions from Washington and Minnesota states on Sunday, and from the government on Monday.

The government's appeal says the decision by Judge James Robart in Washington poses an immediate harm to the public, thwarts enforcement of an executive order and "second-guesses the president’s national security judgment about the quantum of risk posed by the admission of certain classes of (non-citizens) and the best means of minimizing that risk".

Trump denounced the "so-called" judge in a series of tweets on Saturday and told reporters: "We'll win. For the safety of the country, we'll win."

The president's Jan. 27 order has drawn criticism even from US allies and created chaos for thousands of people who have, in some cases, spent years seeking asylum in the United States.

Legal arguments

In his ruling in Washington state on Friday, Judge Robart questioned the use of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States as a justification for the ban, saying no attacks had been carried out on US soil by individuals from the seven affected countries since then.

For Trump's order to be constitutional, Robart said, it had to be "based in fact, as opposed to fiction".

The 9/11 attacks were carried out by hijackers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Lebanon, whose nationals were not affected by the order.

Ongoing protests

Thousands of people took to the streets Saturday in American and European cities to protest Trump's travel ban. In New York, Trump's home town, about 3,000 people demonstrated against the property magnate-turned-world leader to show support for Muslims and others affected by Trump's immigration order.

Democratic Senate minority leader Charles Schumer led the crowd – which carried rainbow flags and Americans flags – in cheers of "Dump Trump".

In Washington, hundreds marched from the White House to Capitol Hill to show their solidarity.

"Donald, Donald can't you see, we don't want you in D.C.," chanted the demonstrators in the largely Democratic-leaning US capital.

Many waved homemade signs with slogans like "Love knows no borders" and "Will swap Trump for 1,000 refugees".

In Britain, more than 1.8 million people have signed a petition saying Trump should not be afforded a formal state visit. An Alberta high school teacher has also introduced a petition calling upon the Trudeau government to prohibit Trump from entering Canada until he withdraws his executive order

Elsewhere in Europe, about 1,000 people turned out in both Paris and Berlin, while smaller gatherings of several hundred people took place in provincial British cities including Manchester and Birmingham.

In Hong Kong, people gathered outside the United States Consulate and chanted “No one is illegal”, “No ban, no wall”, and “US imperialist, number one terrorist.