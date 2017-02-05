RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 05, 2017 0346 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:177037
Publish Date: Sun, 05 Feb 2017 18:24:36 GMT
Service: Culture

Iranian caricaturist receives Colombian award

Iranian caricaturist receives Colombian award

Iranian caricaturist, Mohammad-Saleh Razm-Hosseini, received an award at the 3rd International Cartoon Contest and Graphic Humor, Noticartun, which was held with the theme of peace in Colombia.

According to IRNA, the cartoon depicts the presence of Daesh and its role in jeopardizing security and peace.

Razm-Hosseini has so far been awarded by festivals in Italy, China, Croatia, South Korea, Russia and Turkey.

He also received diplomas of honor from festivals in South Korea, Ukraine, Croatia, Bulgaria, among others.

The Colombian award was Razm-Hosseini's 29th for drawing caricature.

   
KeyWords
caricaturist
Colombian award
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1484 sec