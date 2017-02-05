Iranian caricaturist receives Colombian award

Iranian caricaturist, Mohammad-Saleh Razm-Hosseini, received an award at the 3rd International Cartoon Contest and Graphic Humor, Noticartun, which was held with the theme of peace in Colombia.

According to IRNA, the cartoon depicts the presence of Daesh and its role in jeopardizing security and peace.

Razm-Hosseini has so far been awarded by festivals in Italy, China, Croatia, South Korea, Russia and Turkey.

He also received diplomas of honor from festivals in South Korea, Ukraine, Croatia, Bulgaria, among others.

The Colombian award was Razm-Hosseini's 29th for drawing caricature.