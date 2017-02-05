Europeans keen on Iran petrochemical projects

Negotiations are underway with major European firms from France and Germany on developing the key petrochemical sector, said National Petrochemical Company's (NPC) head of financial affairs.

According to Mehr News Agency, Hossein Alimorad said, "The latest sanctions have had no impact on ongoing talks between NPC and international petrochemical giants to attract investment."

Highlighting NPC policies to win the trust of international investors not only in joint ventures but also in the transfer of technology, Alimorad said the multinationals have not had a change of heart about their share in developing Iran's rapidly emerging petrochemical industry.

He referred to the recent visit by a French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault to Tehran at the head of an economic delegation which included representatives from oil giant Total SA, and said talks were held with Total on plans to build a petrochemical complex to produce 300,000 tons of polyethylene in Parsian Special Economic Zone in south Iran.

Total's CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Thursday the French energy major is not worried about its deal with Iran amid reports that Total has resumed operations in Iran's South Pars Gas Field megaproject.

"The French supermajor is ready to finance Iranian oil projects and transfer technology to Tehran. We pledged that Total will introduce cutting-edge drilling and extraction technologies to slash production costs at Iran’s oil and gas fields," Pouyanne said.

He noted, "If there is a change in the deal, worth $4.8 billion, to develop Phase 11 of the South Pars that was signed in November, we will be obliged to obey, but as of today, we are moving ahead."

German interest

According to NPC Managing Director Marzieh Shahdaei the company is in talks with Germany's BASF SE — the world's largest chemical producer.

"Negotiations are expected to lead to the signing an agreement soon," she said.

"Energy giants including Wintershall Holding GmbH, Germany's largest crude oil and natural gas producer, and BASF, have offered to invest a total of $12 billion in Iranian oil and petrochemical sectors," Shahdaei said.

Reports said that BASF has proposed to invest $6 billion in a petrochemical plant in the southern regions.

Shahdaei added that German banks have offered to finance two NPC projects and then start talks with the private sector.

She believed that if top German credit institution Euler Hermes agrees to establish a credit line of €100 million, it would pave the way for other investors and financial institutions to resume interactions with Iran.

Reportedly, Iran seeks to attract $72 billion in foreign investment for 80 petrochemical projects that should be developed under the Sixth Five-Year Economic Development Plan (2017-22).

Iran's petrochemical production capacity is around 65 million tons a year. Tehran hopes to boost that capacity to 130 million tons a year by 2020.