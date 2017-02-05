RSS
President opens confectionary project

President opens confectionary project

President Hassan Rouhani officially inaugurated the Zar Confectionery Project as part of ceremonies to mark the 38th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The megaproject came on stream on Tuesday and will be fully operational in less than two years, according to a fax sent to Iran Daily.

The head of the company's board of directors said that once it goes on stream, the factory will be among the leading producers of confectionery in the country.

Morteza Soltani added, "The realization of the status of this confectionery plant as among the leading brands in the world is not even a remote claim in view of the bright experience of Zar in revolutionizing the Iranian pasta industry. Its dynamic presence in international markets is only a small example of the capabilities and potentials of Zar Research and Industrial group companies."

   
