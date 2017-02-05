RSS
February 05, 2017

News ID:177041
Publish Date: Sun, 05 Feb 2017 18:57:21 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran may resume imports of Indian rice soon

India's Commerce and Industry Ministry said Iran is expected to resume imports rice from the South Asian country in the near future.

"Government of Iran may soon issue the notification about the resumption of issuance of permits for import of rice," the ministry said in a statement, according to the Economic Times.

It came after a 20-member Indian trade delegation visited Iran on January 28-30 to promote exports of rice since Iran is one of the largest importers of rice from the country.

"The deliberations helped to dispel the negative publicity which appeared in sections of the Iran media causing doubts about the health and safety of rice from India," the ministry added.

Iran has been one of the largest importers of Indian basmati rice in recent years. However, in 2015-16, basmati rice exports from India to Iran almost halved to $571 million from $1.1 billion in the previous fiscal year.

In the first half of this fiscal year, basmati rice exports from India to Iran amounted to $356 million.

Both India and Pakistan have claimed geographical indication on aromatic long-grained basmati rice, saying the variety is unique to their respective countries. Uruguay is another rice exporter to Iran.

   
