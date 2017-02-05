US speaker: Iran deal likely to stay in place

US House Speaker Paul Ryan said the nuclear agreement with Iran is probably going to stay in place, despite significant Republican opposition to the deal.

"A lot of that toothpaste is already out of the tube. I never supported the deal in the first place. I thought it was a huge mistake," Ryan said, adding that it would be difficult to bring back the international community to a point where many countries would isolate Iran, CNN reported on Sunday.

"I don't think you're going to go back and reconstitute the multilateral sanctions that were put in place," Ryan said.

The United Nations has not found Iran to be doing in violation of the nuclear agreement it signed with the United States, other permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany.

Other countries party to the deal, including Iran, have said the US alone could not unravel the agreement, which involves a host of countries.

President Donald Trump criticized the Iran deal during the campaign, but as of the first two weeks in office, he had not yet pulled the US out of the agreement.

Signaling his intent to take a tough approach on Tehran, his administration on Thursday put Iran "on notice" for testing a ballistic missile.

Then on Friday, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions in response to the missile test.

Ryan said he supported the Trump administration's approach to Iran so far and that there was broad support in Congress for further sanctions. He said the US needs to ratchet up sanctions where it can, while also "rigorously" enforcing the nuclear deal.

"I think we should expend our effort where it can pay off the most," Ryan said.

Iran has so far largely dismissed the Trump administration's initial moves, standing by the agreement signed under the Obama administration.