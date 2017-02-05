Iranian bank to open L/Cs for three countries

Export Development Bank of Iran will soon grant credit lines (L/Cs) to banks in South Korea, Turkey and Iraq, announced the bank's chief executive.

Ali Salehabadi said that the two credit lines, collectively worth €175 million, will soon be approved for two South Korean and Turkish banks, ibena.ir reported.

He added that €100 million have been considered for Export-Import Bank of Korea or Korea Eximbank, while Turk Eximbank will receive €75 million.

The official underlined that the credit lines are not in US dollar and will be issued in either "euro or currencies of the target countries".

Salehabadi also announced that an $18-million credit line will be opened with an Iraqi bank, saying the credit line aims to expand Iran's exports to the neighboring Arab country. He added, "If other Iraqi banks meet the capital adequacy ratio, we are ready to allocate more lines of credit to that country."

This way, he pointed out, Iranian exporters can cash in their exports through this credit line and the Iraqi bank will repay it over a period of two years, said Salehabadi. "All the best exporters, namely 82 percent of top-notch exporters in the country, are our clients."

He further noted that EDBI is in talks with Export-Import Bank of India, Eximbank of Russia and another unnamed Russian bank. "We are now in the phase of doing the paperwork," he added.

According to the official, the bank has also signed memorandums of understanding with Indonesia Eximbank and the Eximbank of Hungary.

Salehabadi said EDBI's financing of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME) has been one of the main focuses of the Central Bank of Iran since March 21, 2016.

"During the 10 months to January 19, 2017, 198 of the ailing SMEs received $100.4 million in capital from the bank," he said.

In the same period, he added, the bank allocated $104.6 million to "various export-oriented manufacturing sectors with a 5 percent interest subsidy" following an agreement with the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

According to Salehabadi, EDBI has allocated $1 billion in loans during the 10 months to Jan. 19 registering a 10-percent rise in working capital loans.

"However, loans allocated to certain schemes have declined since one of the policies approved in the shareholders' meeting of the bank was to increase working capital loans," he said.

"The remaining foreign exchange deposits of EDBI equal $1.32 billion, which marks a 150 percent increase against the figure for the corresponding period last year."

The official said the bank's letters of credit stood at $77.14 million at the end of the month to January 19, 2017, registering another considerable rise of 587 percent.

In conclusion, Salehabadi put the total value of credit lines opened at EDBI at 'about $500 million' and payment orders at $2.7 billion.