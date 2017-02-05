Iran, France to launch joint car production line

Leading Iranian automaker Iran Khodro and France's Peugeot are planning to set up a joint production line to produce automobiles in Semnan Province, announced deputy industry minister.

According to Fars News Agency, Mohsen Salehinia said, "As per a contract signed between Iran Khodro and Peugeot, the joint production line will be launched in late February."

He further stated that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between another Iranian car manufacturer Saipa and some famous international automakers will also become operational in the year to March 2018.

He reiterated that a total of 1.8 million cars are produced in the country each year.

In early July, a joint venture between Iran Khodro and Peugeot (IKAP) officially began operations in a ceremony attended by Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammadreza Nematzadeh in Tehran.

The inauguration came after the appointment of IKAP's board members as well as the finalization of 17 subsidiary agreements in the cooperation protocol between the two sides.

French carmaker PSA Group was the biggest foreign player in the Iranian market with nearly 30 percent of sales prior to its withdrawal in 2011 due to the sanctions.

In June 2016, PSA signed a €400-million production joint venture renewing Peugeot brand's longstanding partnership with Iran Khodro to manufacture Peugeot 208, 2008 and 301 models for the domestic market and export, starting in the second half of 2017.