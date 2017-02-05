RSS
Publish Date: Sun, 05 Feb 2017 19:05:36 GMT
WoodExpo 2017 begins today in Tehran

The 8th Int’l Exhibition of Wood Industries, Machinery and Related Equipment (WoodExpo 2017) will be inaugurated in Tehran on Monday with the participation of 27 foreign companies as well as 85 Iranian firms.

Ali Mohtasham-Amiri, the executive manager of the four-day exhibition, further said that participants will showcase their products including forestry products and supplies, glues and adhesives for woodworking, wood carving machines, printing machines, coating materials, saw sharpeners, packaging technology and packaging machines, tpo.ir reported.

Companies from Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Finland, China, Turkey, Russia, Switzerland, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong and Taiwan will take part in the exhibition, the official said.

He added that, in line with the policies of economy of resistance, Iranian companies planned to showcase indigenous products in WoodExpo 2017.

   
