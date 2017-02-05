Trump’s authority challenged by US Constitution

By Ali Bigdeli

The US judicial system has challenged an executive order by President Donald Trump which bans citizens of seven Muslim countries from traveling to America.

Trump’s order bars citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days, and indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

On Friday, a federal judge in Washington State suspended Trump’s travel ban which showed that the authority of the chief executive is not unlimited.

The government moved swiftly to comply with the federal judge's order halting his travel ban – even as Trump himself denounced the “so-called” judge.

The Department of Homeland Security announced it had suspended all actions to implement the immigration order and would resume standard inspections of travelers as it did prior to the signing of the travel ban.

The US is a federal republic consisting of 50 states, all of which enjoy complete independence. These states possess a number of powers and rights under the US Constitution, such as regulating intrastate commerce, running elections, creating local governments, and ratifying constitutional amendments. Each state has its own constitution and government which consists of three branches: executive, legislative and judicial.

The states, however, comply with the central government in the fields of foreign policy and principles pertaining to national interests.

On the basis of such powers and rights, US District Judge James Robart in Seattle put a nationwide block on Trump’s executive order.

The judge’s ruling shed light on the fact that federal district courts are authorized to control decisions made by the president.

The Trump administration is pursuing the case through an appeals court and the case may ultimately be taken to the Supreme Court.

Trump had made promises during his presidential campaign such as imposing a ban on the entry of Muslims and immigrants to his country. The recent court ruling indicates that the business mogul cannot fulfill promises that run counter to the US Constitution.

The new US president faces other challenges in enforcing his executive ban. Protests have been held in the US and across the world against his decisions.

The demonstrators conveyed the message that they are opposed to ignoring humanitarian values, promoting Islamophobia, and sparking religious and sectarian injustices.

To sum up, Trump is seeking to press ahead with the pledges he made during his presidential campaign. The new president, however, should not forget that he is facing obstacles, including legal challenges and a large number of people who are opposed to his policies. These people include ordinary citizens, experts, those who work for media, etc…

If Trump insists on implementing his promises, tensions in the American society may widen.

Ali Bigdeli is a university lecturer.