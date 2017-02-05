62% of Britons think arms sales to Saudis ‘unacceptable’

Nearly two-thirds of people in the UK oppose exporting arms to Saudi Arabia, a survey has found.

An opinion poll of 2,000 UK adults found 62 percent of them disagreed with the arms sales from the UK to the Middle Eastern nation, with only 11 percent supporting them, the Independent reported.

Nearly three in four respondents — 71 percent — meanwhile opposed arms exports to countries that have been accused of violating international humanitarian law, with the same proportion opposing arms exports to countries with poor human rights records. Less than six percent of people supported these acts.

The UK has licensed more than £3.3 billion worth of arms to Saudi Arabia since it began bombing Yemen in March 2015, including licensed fighter jets, bombs and missiles which have been used in the Saudi’s ongoing bombardment of the country.

The findings, collected by UK-based pressure group, Campaign Against Arms Trade, come two days ahead of a judicial review into exports to Saudi Arabia, starting on Tuesday, which will review whether the exports are compatible with UK and EU legislation.

The high court case follows calls from campaign groups, led by Campaign Against Arms Trade, for the secretary of state for international trade to suspend all extant licenses and stop issuing further arms export licenses to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen while a full review takes place.

It has the potential to derail arms sales to Saudi Arabia – and could have major consequences for defense exports to other countries.

Several international organizations and many humanitarian NGOs have condemned the ongoing Saudi airstrikes against Yemen as unlawful, listing a number of violations of international humanitarian law (IHL), including causing disproportionate harm to civilians and the destruction of cultural property.

The UK says it is investigating whether it has carried out violated international human rights laws.

Saudi Arabia launched the bombing campaign in March 2015 to bring back Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh, to power and undermine the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement.

About 10,000 civilians have died in the war, according to UN officials.

The war has exacerbated hunger and disease in the Middle East’s poorest country.

“Slap in the face”

Andrew Smith, a spokesman for Campaign Against Arms Trade, described the UK’s provision of arms to Saudi Arabia as a “slap in the face” for the victims of the Saudi-led attacks on Yemen.

“The UK public is rightly appalled by arms exports to abusive dictatorships like the one in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi regime has a dire human rights record at home and has used UK arms to create a humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen,” said Smith.

“For decades now, the UK has given uncritical political and military support to the Saudi Royal family. The message it sends is an endorsement of the repression taking place, and a slap in the face for those they are brutalizing at home and bombing in Yemen.”

The case will also include a joint intervention by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Rights Watch UK, and one by Oxfam.

For decades, Saudi Arabia has been by far the largest buyer of UK arms.

Last month, the Ministry of Defence recently said it had noted 252 alleged violations of international humanitarian law carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen’s war, but declined to say whether UK-made weapons had been used in any of the tracked incidents.

In its 2016 report, Amnesty International named Spain, France, Germany, the UK and the US, as countries “arming and aiding a campaign that’s bombing, killing and starving civilians” in Yemen.