Shamkhani: Some regional states concerned about terrorists’ defeat

Iran said concerns, raised by some regional states over initiatives of Tehran, Moscow and Ankara in Syria, are not for the Syrian people but because of defeats faced by terrorists they have been supporting in the Arab country for years.

“Undoubtedly, if these countries [that support terrorists] do not change their conduct, they will not be able to play a constructive role in the political process for determining the future of the region,” Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani told visiting Russia's special envoy on Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, in Tehran on Sunday.

Shamkhani said the Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to pursuing a political solution to put an end to the Syria crisis and believes that a military solution will work only in dealing with groups that refrain from laying down their weapons, Press TV reported.

He added that the Syria conflict cannot be resolved through political approaches as long as terrorist groups, including Daesh and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, an affiliate of Al-Qaeda formerly known as Al-Nusra Front, are operating in the Arab state and supported by certain regional countries.

The Russian envoy said his country would continue its cooperation with Iran and Syria in the fight against terrorists and the groups refusing to commit to a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

He reaffirmed Moscow's support for Tehran’s constructive role in the campaign for the establishment of peace in Syria.

The Russian diplomat assessed the successful Syrian peace talks held in the Kazakh capital of Astana as a considerable achievement helping the continuation of Iran-Russia-Turkey political initiatives.

Last month, Astana hosted the latest round of Syria peace talks sponsored by Iran, Russia and Turkey.

The two-day intra-Syrian talks between Damascus and opposition groups concluded on January 24, with Tehran, Moscow and Ankara agreeing on the establishment of a trilateral mechanism to support the cease-fire in Syria.

The three countries also played intermediary roles at the talks, where the United Nations Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura was also present.