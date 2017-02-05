Protests rage even after Romania scraps corruption decree

On Sunday, Romania scrapped a contentious corruption decree in a climb-down after the biggest mass demonstrations since 1989, but protesters kept up pressure by taking to the streets for a sixth straight day.

As thousands of people gathered in Bucharest and elsewhere, the government announced it had approved a repeal of the decree that would have decriminalized certain corruption offences.

This fulfilled the promise made late on Saturday by a pale and tired-looking Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu after a fifth day of demonstrations that were the largest since the ouster of Communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989.

But the announcement didn't stop demonstrators gathering again on Sunday to make it clear to Grindeanu and his left-wing government, which has been in office only a month, that they were on thin ice and that corruption must be rooted out.

"I hope that this is a real repeal. We are going to keep an eye on them to make sure we are not being had," said protester Daniel, 35.

Again they brandished placards, chanted and blew whistles and plastic vuvuzela horns in the national colors of blue, yellow and red.

The decree, passed Tuesday and due to enter into force on February 10, was to make abuse of power a crime only punishable by jail if the sums involved exceeded 200,000 lei (44,000 euros).

The government also wants in a separate decree to be reviewed by parliament next week to free some 2,500 people from prison serving sentences of less than five years.