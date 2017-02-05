Iranian flicks 'Junk Girl' by Mohammad Zare and Shalale Kheiri and 'Hunting' and 'Silence', both by Zahra Jafari, were awarded at the 2017 Atlas & Aeris film festival in Boston, the US.

Edited/'"

Iranian shorts awarded at Atlas & Aeris in US

óóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóóó

Iranian flicks 'Junk Girl' by Mohammad Zare and Shalale Kheiri and 'Hunting' and 'Silence', both by Zahra Jafari, were awarded at the 2017 Atlas & Aeris film festival in Boston, the US.

The films received the Best Setting Design, Best Artistic Film and Best filmmaking awards respectively in the event.

Atlas & Aeris Film Festival, which was held on January 15-31, 2017, hosted 50 works including 45 films and five scripts from 17 countries. Iran participated in the event with 12 films, putting it among the highest representation in the festival's Official Selection.

The juries selected animated short 'Junk Girl' as the winner of Best Set Design, dramatic short 'Hunting' won the Best Artistic Film and 'Silence' won the Best Cinematography for Saeed Hesari.

The latest awards brought the number of international accolades for 'Junk Girl' to 33.

Inspired by a poem from Tim Burton's book 'The Melancholy Death of Oyster Boy and Other Stories', 'Junk Girl' is about a doll girl made of junk, who is mistreated by everyone and forced to leave her city.

Atlas & Aeris is an online editorial magazine dedicated to independent film. Headquartered in Boston, the event features a professional jury of award-winning independent filmmakers in New York, Los Angeles, and internationally.

The magazine hosts the online Atlas Awards International Film Festival each January for two weeks, showcasing excellent independent films to a global audience which culminates in the presentation of the Atlas Awards.