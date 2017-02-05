Rouhani calls for closer ties with Brazil, Portugal, Kyrgyzstan

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed Tehran’s readiness to expand trade and economic and political relations with Brazil, Portugal and Kyrgyzstan.

He made the comments in meetings with new ambassadors of the three countries in Tehran on Sunday.

In his meeting with new Brazilian envoy Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos, the president stressed the need for Tehran and Brasilia to facilitate banking relations in a bid to boost trade between the two countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran sees no obstacle to the promotion of ties with Brazil, President Rouhani said.

“Iran attaches significance to its cooperation with Brazil, as a big country with a considerable economy in South America, and is willing to promote the level of cooperation,” he said.

The Brazilian diplomat, who submitted his credentials to President Rouhani, emphasized that his government considers Iran a reliable partner and is seeking to establish strategic economic ties with the Islamic Republic.

President Rouhani who also met with new Portuguese Ambassador Joao Jose Corte Real, said, “We believe Iran and Portugal have ample opportunities for expansion of bilateral ties”.

Iran welcomes developing ties with the European Union, especially Portugal in all fields and there is no obstacle on the way of deepening Tehran-Lisbon ties, said President Rouhani.

Rouhani referred to the growing trend in relations between the two countries, saying that “Portugal can develop banking and insurance cooperation and make use of the post-JCPOA opportunity to boost economic cooperation between the two countries".

President Rouhani also met Kyrgyzstan’s new ambassador to Tehran, Avazbek Abdurazakov.

The president highlighted the ample grounds for cooperation between the private sectors of Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

“Iranian companies are ready to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in the fields of road construction, energy, technical and engineering services, medicine, and pharmacy,” he said.

The president also stressed that enhanced economic and political relations between Tehran and Bishkek will serve not only the interests of the two nations, but also those of the region.

The new envoy said Kyrgyzstan is pursuing plans for closer ties with Iran.

Kyrgyzstan welcomes a stronger presence of Iranian companies in the country, Avazbek Abdurazakov underlined, and said he hoped that the facilitation of consular issues as well as direct flights between the two countries would accelerate bilateral economic cooperation.