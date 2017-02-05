RSS
February 05, 2017 0844 GMT

News ID:177054
Publish Date: Sun, 05 Feb 2017 20:00:31 GMT
Service: Sport

Iran’s Abedini wins silver at Trophée Luxardo, dedicates medal to heroic firefighters

Iran's Abedini wins silver at Trophée Luxardo, dedicates medal to heroic firefighters
Iranian saber fencer Mojtaba Abedini Shourmasti, wrapped in his country’s Fire Department flag, poses for a photograph during the medal ceremony of the Trophée Luxardo in Padoue, Italy, on February 4, 2017.
presstv.com

Iranian saber fencer Mojtaba Abedini Shourmasti exhibited consummate skills and composure during the Trophée Luxardo in Italy, and clinched a silver medal to emerge as the vice champion of the prestigious international sporting event.

The 32-year-old Iranian fencer, who competed in men's saber event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil and despite his convincing performance failed to go on the podium, overcame Italy’s Matteo Neri 15-12 in the Round of 64, Press TV reported.

Abedini then defeated Italian Stefano Scepi 15-11 in the Round of 32, before edging past Georgia’s Sandro Bazadze 15-14 in the Round of 16.

The Iranian athlete outdid Italian Luca Curatoli 15-10 in the quarterfinals and afterward, pulled off a narrow 15-14 victory over Sanguk Oh from South Korea to progress to the final showdown.

Abedini was defeated by Hungarian Andras Szatmari 15-12 in the final though, and was awarded silver on Saturday.

The Iranian saber fencer, wrapped in his country's Fire Department flag, dedicated his medal to the 16 heroic firefighters, who lost their lives battling a massive blaze that consumed the 17-storey Plasco building in the Iranian capital on January 19.

The Trophée Luxardo kicked off in the northern Italian city of Padoue on February 3, and wrapped up on February 4, 2017.

   
