February 05, 2017 0844 GMT

News ID:177055
Publish Date: Sun, 05 Feb 2017 20:01:53 GMT
Service: Sport

Iran finishes 5th at Asian junior squash meet

Iran finishes 5th at Asian junior squash meet
Members of Iran's junior national squash team pose for a photograph during the Bright Smart Securities 18th Asian Junior Squash Team Championships 2017 in Hong Kong, China, on February 5, 2017.
presstv.com

Iran claimed the fifth spot at the Bright Smart Securities 18th Asian Junior Squash Team Championships 2017 in Hong Kong.

On Sunday, the last day of the continental tournament, the Iranian outfit comprising Amir Hossein Feizpour, Mohammadreza Ja’farzadeh Kenarsari, Alireza Shameli and Mojtaba Vafili Vijouyeh, managed to beat the South Korean squad 2-1 in a classification match for the fifth to eighth places of the competition at Hong Kong Squash Center, Press TV reported.

The Iranian team had defeated the Singaporean squad 2-0 the previous day.

Iranian squash players conceded a 0-3 defeat to their Pakistani counterparts on Friday, after they managed to power past Japan 3-0 on Thursday afternoon.

They, however, lost to the Indian side out 0-3.

Iran started its campaign at the Asian junior championships in a dominant fashion on Wednesday, thrashing Macau and South Korea 3-0 in its first two fixtures of the competition.

The tournament started on February 1 and finished on February 5.

   
Resource: Press TV
