Late Jesus winner takes Man City up to third

Gabriel Jesus scored twice, including an injury time winner as Manchester City moved up to third place in the Premier League after overcoming a battling Swansea City at the Etihad.

Jesus had an immediate impact on his first appearance at the Etihad, using his natural pace to dart forward and put City in front with a tap past Lukasz Fabianski, BBC reported.

City dominated the first half, but the visitor had the better of the second half, taking advantage of City's lack of intensity as Gylfi Sigurdsson picked up Luciano Narsingh's cross and steered the ball beyond a diving Willy Caballero.

However, the goal spurred City on. The home side picked up the pace again and David Silva's floated ball was saved by Fabianski, before Jesus again ran forward to slide home a winner.

Guardiola tinkers, with mixed results

Pep Guardiola has made 80 changes to his starting lineup this season, 15 more than any other Premier League manager, and he opted to keep Jesus up front in place for Sergio Aguero.

For all Swansea's recent improvement, it could not match City's pace in the first half. City swamped Swansea's defense and created space, passing with a fluency that has not always been evident this season.

Jesus, City's £27 million Brazilian signing showed little sign of fatigue as he made his third appearance in seven days. He was on the move from the opening minutes of the game, his first shot flying over the bar, and his quick movement allowed him to tap the ball beyond Fabianski.

The challenge for City now is to maintain that level of intensity. When it dipped, City looked vulnerable in defense and its slick passing was lost as Swansea pressed forward.

It showed why it has not maintained a clean sheet at home in the Premier League since its 1-0 win over Watford in December.

The frenetic final few minutes, which saw City finally react after going a goal behind, forced it to up the pace back to its original level.

But those dips in concentration are a worrying sign for Guardiola.