Trump says US has ‘a lot of killers, is not innocent’

US President Donald Trump says the United States has "a lot of killers" and isn’t “so innocent,” adding that he respects Russian President Vladimir Putin for fighting against the Daesh (ISIL) terrorist group.

"What do you think? Our country's so innocent," Trump said during an interview with Fox News on Saturday. Trump’s remarks, which surafaced in an excerpt released by the network, will air on Sunday.

Asked by host Bill O’Reilly if he respected Putin, Trump replied: “I do respect Putin.”

“I respect a lot of people, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with them,” Trump added. “He is a leader of his country. I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not and if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS (ISIL) which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world, major fight, that’s a good thing.”

“He’s a killer, though,” O’Reilly said, without providing any proof. “Putin’s a killer.”

“There are a lot of killers,” Trump answered. “We’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country’s so innocent?”

During an interview with ABC News in December 2015, Trump said he hasn’t seen any evidence that Putin has killed anyone.

“It’s never been proven that he’s killed anybody, so you know you’re supposed to be innocent until proven guilty at least in our country he has not been proven that he’s killed reporters.”

Before entering the White House, Trump repeatedly praised Putin and called for closer ties between Washington and Moscow, despite allegations that Russia had interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.

Relations between Washington and Moscow deteriorated during the administration of former President Barack Obama over the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

The Obama administration levied broad economic sanctions against Russia over its alleged support for pro-Russia separatist forces in eastern Ukraine and reunification with Crimea in 2014.

During a phone conversation on Saturday, Trump told Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko that Washington will work with Ukraine and Russia to "restore peace along the border," according to a statement released by the White House.