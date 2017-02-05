Lebanese police plan demolition of 50 Palestinian refugee homes

Lebanese police authorities have ordered dozens of Palestinian refugee families living in the southern part of the country to evacuate their homes to pave the way for their demolition.

Palestinian sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the officials had handed eviction orders to 50 families in al-Qasimiya community north of the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, which is sometimes romanized as Sour and located about 80 kilometers south of the capital, Beirut, Arabic-language Safa news agency reported on Sunday.

The sources said Lebanese authorities planned to knock down the Palestinian homes and construct an inter-city motorway in the area instead.

The homes were constructed in al-Qasimiya community following Nakba Day (the Day of Catastrophe).

Each year on May 15, Palestinians across the world commemorate Nakba Day, which marks the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homeland during the 1948 Palestine war.

Palestinians stage protests and marches, deliver lectures and observe other events in the occupied territories annually to mourn their ancestors' displacement.

The al-Qasimiya community houses some 6,000 Palestinian refugees, who are mostly working in agriculture.

The Palestinian refugees have urged the Lebanese government to work out the crisis and to build alternative homes for them west of the planned motorway.

They have also called on international human rights institutions, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and media outlets to shoulder their responsibilities regarding the issue.

The Beirut-based refugee rights group, Thabet Organization for the Right of Return, has lamented the demolition plan, terming it as “a new humanitarian crisis endured by the Palestinian community in Lebanon.”