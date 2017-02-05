Iran sees no obstacle to enhancement of ties with Portugal: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stressed the importance of improving the Islamic Republic’s cooperation with European Union member countries, including Portugal.

“There is no obstacle to further strengthening and developing Tehran-Lisbon relations,” Rouhani said in a meeting with the new Portuguese ambassador to Tehran, Joao Corte Real, on Sunday.

He added that Iran and Portugal have great potential to bolster cooperation not only in political and economic fields but also in the cultural, scientific, technological and academic sectors.

Iran's chief executive urged Portugal to enhance its cooperation with the Islamic Republic in banking and insurance sectors by making use of opportunities created after the landmark nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), between Tehran and the P5+1 group of countries in July 2015.

Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the United States, France, Britain, China and Russia – plus Germany started implementing the JCPOA on January 16, 2016.

Under the JCPOA, all nuclear-related sanctions on Iran were terminated, and Iran in return agreed to apply certain limits to its nuclear program and provide enhanced access to international monitors to its nuclear facilities.

Elsewhere, the Iranian president warned that terrorism threatens all countries across the world.

“The campaigns against terrorism and extremism as well as the threats [they pose] to the world, require collective cooperation among countries and Iran is ready to expand its cooperation with the European Union in this regard,” Rouhani pointed out.

Portugal resolved to promote ties with Iran

The Portuguese envoy, who submitted his credentials to President Rouhani, expressed his country’s firm determination to enhance ties with Iran in all fields.

He added that the JCPOA created great opportunities for Portugal and many other countries to strengthen cooperation with Iran, urging Tehran and Lisbon to use such opportunities.