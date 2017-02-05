Court ruling against Trump ban 'move in right direction,' Iraq says

Iraq welcomes a US appeals court ruling against a travel ban imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump that bars citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Iraq's government spokesman Saad al-Hadithi on Sunday said the revocation of the ban was the "right" thing.

"It is a move in the right direction to solve the problems that it caused."

The controversial decision by the Trump administration sparked a growing backlash in Iraq, whose forces are fighting against the Daesh Takfiri terrorists.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi earlier said the ban punishes those people who have rendered sacrifices in combating terrorism.

On Saturday night, the US appeals court denied an emergency appeal from the Department of Justice to restore the ban on citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Trump said the Justice Department would succeed in appealing District Court Judge James Robart’s order, which lifted his administration's travel ban on Muslims.

Following Robart’s decision, the US State Department said it was reversing the cancelation of visas, more than 100,000 of which were revoked after Trump's directive last week.

Trump's travel ban has also prompted global outcry with an increasing number of countries, including long-standing US allies, criticizing the move as discriminatory and divisive.