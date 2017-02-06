Sanders calls President Trump 'a fraud' over cabinet of billionaires

Donald Trump is a “fraud,” says Senator Bernie Sanders, blasting the US president for breaking his campaign pledges by installing billionaires in his cabinet.

Sanders, whose presidential bid revolved around fighting Wall Street and corporate interests, told CNN on Sunday that Trump was effectively “working for Wall Street.”

“It is hard not to laugh to see President Trump alongside these Wall Street guys,” the Vermont senator said.

“I don’t mean to be disrespectful. This guy is a fraud. This guy ran for president of the United States saying ‘I, Donald Trump, I’m going to take on Wall Street. These guys are getting away with murder.’ Then suddenly he appoints all these billionaires,” he added.

Many of Trump’s cabinet picks are self-declared millionaires with proven ties to Wall Street.

His designated Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, for example, is a former partner at Goldman Sachs.

Gary Cohn, the president of the notorious financial firm, has also been hired by Trump as the director of his National Economic Council (NEC).

When the picks were announced in December, Sanders showed his disappointment by calling Trump a “pathological liar” who needed to be confronted by people.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is another controversial pick by Trump. The former CEO of energy giant ExxonMobil has disclosed over $400 million in assets.

There is also Betsy Devos, a billionaire heiress chosen to lead the department of education, who has drawn criticism for not fully disclosing her wealth.

Trump’s pick for commerce secretary is billionaire Wilbur Ross, an investor and former banker.

Interestingly, Anthony Scaramucci, a hedge fund executive and one of Trump's earliest vocal supporters and donors on Wall Street, has been removed from the president’s list of White House advisers and public liaisons for having ties with China.

Sanders said Sunday that Trump’s choices would harm the Middle Class by introducing cuts on social services and healthcare.

“I think he’s going to sell out the middle class and the working class of this country,” he argued.