February 06, 2017

News ID:177083
Publish Date: Mon, 06 Feb 2017
Service: Iran

Ballistic missile attack reported in Saudi capital: Yemeni media

Ballistic missile attack reported in Saudi capital: Yemeni media

Yemen's local media have reported a ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

The Yemeni army made the announcement of their first ever attack on the city via a statement released by the official state Yemen news agency on Sunday.

In the statement, they claimed that the missile had been launched at a Saudi military base located to the west of the capital in retaliation for the kingdom’s relentless war against their country.

It went on to stress that the attack shows that Riyadh is well within the range of Yemen’s missiles.

Saudi officials have not made any comments on the reports yet, but locals have said on Twitter that the missile struck a military camp to the west of al-Mazahimiyah town near Riyadh.

The regime in Riyadh has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in a bid to reinstall the country’s ex-government and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The military aggression has claimed the lives of over 11,400 Yemenis, including women and children, according to the latest tally by a Yemeni monitoring group.

   
