Fire kills 18 in Chinese massage parlor

The fire started late Sunday afternoon in the foot massage parlor in Tiantai in the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Tiantai’s public security department confirmed that eight people had been found dead at the scene and 10 others passed away later in hospital.

Eighteen other people were admitted to hospitals with injuries early on Monday morning.

Footage posted on Chinese social media website Weibo showed people jumping out of the second-floor windows of the six-story building to escape the blaze as firefighters tried to extinguish the fire.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and those in charge of the parlor have reportedly been detained for questioning.