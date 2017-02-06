Trump resumes attacks on judge who ruled against his travel ban

US President Donald Trump has again denounced the judge, who blocked his executive order on travel ban, adding that courts are making his job very difficult.

"Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!" Trump tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

He was referring to District Court Judge James Robart of Seattle, Washington, who ruled on Friday in favor of a lawsuit seeking to overturn the presidential order that blocks the entry of citizens from seven predominately Muslim countries.

"I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult!" Trump said in another tweet.

Trump was forced to comply with judge Robart's order on Saturday halting his travel ban, but later said the Justice Department would succeed in appealing the verdict.

However, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on Sunday denied an emergency appeal from the Department of Justice to restore Trump’s executive order banning citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

In a series of tweets early on Saturday morning, Trump insulted Robart, calling him a "so-called judge," and threatened to overturn his judgment.

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” he tweeted, after posting several other tweets defending his travel ban.

Trump's tweets drew condemnation from both Democrats and Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called Trump’s proposal to temporarily bar all Muslims from entering the United States “completely and totally inconsistent with American values.”

“Proper vetting is important to the American people. But there is a fine line here between proper vetting and interfering with the kind of travel or suggesting some kind of religious test. And we need to avoid doing that kind of thing,” he told CNN on Sunday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Saturday that Trump’s attack on Judge Robart “shows a disdain for an independent judiciary that doesn't always bend to his wishes and a continued lack of respect for the Constitution.”