BRIC economies attract more FDI than G7

The four BRIC economies have attracted 35 percent more foreign direct investment (FDI) than the more advanced G7 nations. This was revealed in a report published on Monday by UHY, the international accounting and consultancy network.

The UHY report was based on a study which looked into FDI inflows over the last year across 45 major economies. It measured their success by comparing the FDI they received against their respective Gross Domestic Product, according to International Business Times.

The report seen by IBTimes UK said, "total inflows of FDI accounted for 2.3 percent of the total BRIC nations' GDP last year. This figure compares to 1.7 percent of GDP for the G7 and the world figure of 2.2 percent of total GDP".

In absolute terms, the study showed that the FDI average of BRIC nations — Brazil, Russia, India and China — stood at $93.9 billion (£75.19 billion) in 2015.

This, it said, was higher than the G7 — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US — average of $82.8 billion. This was also found to be greater than the world average of $29.3 billion, the European average of 19.1 billion and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) average of 13 billion.

At the country level, the study showed that China attracted $249.9 billion of FDI in 2015, the highest amongst BRIC nations and the second highest amongst the entire list of 45 countries. Meanwhile, Brazil was found to have attracted $75.1 billion — the second-highest amongst BRIC nations and the fourth-highest when compared to the worldwide list.

It was also found that there was a 60 percent increase in FDI into BRIC economies in five years. Total FDI stood at $375 billion in 2015, as against $236 billion seen in 2010. Meanwhile, it was also revealed that China's FDI inflow in this five-year period had doubled.

Amongst G7 nations, Japan and Italy were said to be amongst the worst performers. Germany too was said to be an underperformer when compared with the Europe average.

With regards to the UK, the study said that it had attracted FDI worth $50 million in 2015. This translated to just 1.8 percent of its GDP, making it lag behind the world average of 2.2 percent. UHY said the Brexit vote had led to uncertainty in the country which in turn could lead multinational businesses and other foreign investors away from the country, going forward.