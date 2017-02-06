Global reflation without higher inflation in 2017

In mid 2016, the global economy embarked on a regime of reflation that has been dominating market behavior ever since then. This has constituted a simultaneous rise in real output growth, along with a rebound in inflation as commodity prices have recovered from their 2014-15 slump.

The result has been a sharp increase in nominal GDP growth in most of the major economies. As the secular stagnation theme has lost its potency for investors, a decline in the perceived risk of outright deflation has triggered a rise in breakeven inflation expectations in bond markets everywhere, FT wrote.

One of the most important questions for 2017 is whether this bout of reflation will continue. My answer, based partly on the latest results from the Fulcrum nowcast and inflation models, is that it will continue, at least compared to the sluggish rates of increase in nominal GDP since the Great Financial Crash.

However, the nature of the reflation theme is changing. The term ‘reflation’ does not necessarily imply that global inflation, or inflation expectations, will continue to rise very much from here.

A likely pattern in 2017 is that there will be upgrades in consensus forecasts for real output growth, but inflation will stabilize, and will not threaten to break above central bank targets in most advanced economies.

Equities and other risk assets would probably view this as a healthy mix of output and inflation components of national income, while bond markets would probably exhibit a stabilization in breakeven inflation expectations, with real yields rising a bit.

The latest monthly nowcasts for global economic activity are attached here. In previous monthly reports, we have highlighted the strong pick up in activity that started in mid 2016. Unlike previous spikes in activity since 2010, this has been more synchronized across the major economies, with no significant weak spots, and it therefore seems to be on a somewhat more secure base.

The nowcasts continue to report strong growth across the board, with world activity now expanding at a 4.2-percent annualized rate — using PPP exchange rates to weight activity in the individual countries.

Strong growth is especially apparent in the advanced economies, where the growth rate is now three percent, a figure that is well above the long term trend of 1.8 percent. Furthermore, activity growth is estimated to be above trend in all of the major advanced economies simultaneously: US (3.6 percent), Eurozone (2.5 percent), Japan (1.8 percent) and the UK (2.5 percent).

Much of the recent acceleration in AE growth rates has stemmed from the manufacturing sector, and in business and consumer surveys. Inventories are also rising rapidly. Some economists have suggested that the nowcasts may be overstating the growth rate in underlying activity because they are reacting too much to these fairly volatile sources of information. But the nowcasts are designed to make sense of all of the disparate data sources published each month, so the strength that they have identified in AE activity is worth taking seriously.

The nowcasts for the emerging markets are somewhat less robust, showing an activity growth rate that is close to trend at 5.4 percent. There has been a slight drop in the China nowcast from eight percent in the last few months of 2016 to 7.2 percent now. Although this development needs to be watched carefully, it would be premature to suggest that a significant slowdown in Chinese economic activity is now taking hold.