Malaysian schools to get complaint boxes

All Malaysian schools must now provide a complaint box for tip-offs on student misconduct and criminal activity.

Education Minister Mahdzir Khalid, who announced this, said information provided by students would be vetted by teachers in charge of discipline and, if necessary, forwarded to the police.

“The information from the students will be kept confidential, The Star wrote.

“Students need not fear volunteering information about fellow students involved in any form of misconduct.

“This will come under the supervision of disciplinary teachers and the information will be conveyed to school liaison officers,” he was quoted as telling reporters after launching the 2017 national-level Jom ke Sekolah (‘Let's Go to School’) program at SMK Dato' Syed Ahmad in Kuala Nerang.

Also, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar, Kedah police chief Datuk Asri Yusoff and Kedah Education department director Azuyah Hassan.

Mahdzir said the move was to stem the problem of truancy in schools, which could be caused by involvement in crime.

“Absenteeism in some schools has caused the percentage of attendance to drop,” he said.

The minister said that on average, the national student attendance in 2016 was 94.1 percent for primary schools and 91.4 percent for secondary schools.

“The overall national average has been set at 92.3 percent, and the focus of the ministry and police is to improve this figure,” he said.

The minister appealed to parents and Parent-Teacher ssociations to help with this effort.

“We fear that students who skip school may be involved in serious crimes and may end up being convicted,’’ he added.

Deputy Education Minister Chong Sin Woon, when contacted, said with a complaint box, students would be encouraged to provide information to the school on matters such as bullying.

“This will help the school managements better handle disciplinary issues,” he said, adding that the complaint box would also be an alternative to just reporting matters directly to a teacher.

He assured that information received would be kept confidential.