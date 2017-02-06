Can you spot signs of the emergency brain attack?

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off — which can affect or damage brain cells.

This damage caused by a stroke can have different effects, depending on where it happens in your brain, express.co.uk wrote.

A stroke can affect the way your body works as well as how people think, feel and communicate.

A mini stroke is also known as a transient ischemic attack (TIA) and is caused by a temporary disruption in the blood supply to part of the brain.

Public Health England, supported by the Stroke Association, has released a series of films, as part of the national Act FAST campaign, to help raise awareness of the vital role anyone can play when they see someone having a stroke.

New figures reveal that a stroke kills over 40,000 people a year and almost two thirds leave hospital with a disability.

With over 100,000 strokes a year in the UK, the new Act FAST films are encouraging everyone — not to ignore the key symptoms and call 999 immediately if they notice even one of them.

Getting appropriate treatment can reduce the amount of brain damage and ensure a better chance of making a good recovery.

Radio DJ Mark Goodier, had a stroke last November. He said he lost the feeling in one side of his face.

He said, “When I had my stroke last year, my wife recognized straight away and called 999.

“She acted incredibly quickly. She didn't wait to worry about it or wonder. She knew she had to act fast.

“I consider myself fortunate because she did the right thing, at the right time.

“I’m still coming to terms with what’s happened, but I'm a very positive person and I’m gradually building up the exercise again.

“I’m back at work and things are slowly becoming normal again. It’s going to take time, but my story could have been very different if she hadn’t made the call when she did.”

The stroke association said all stroke are different and can affect people in different ways.

Juliet Bouverie, chief executive of the Stroke Association said: “We know people recognize the signs of stroke but they aren’t taking the right action at the right time.

“A stroke is a brain attack and acting fast makes a huge difference.

“You are more likely to survive a stroke and make a better recovery if you call 999 on spotting any one of the symptoms. The quicker you act the more of the person you save.”

Lasana Harris said: “We always look to make sense of a situation and even if someone appears to be having a stroke we may worry about causing offence or mutual embarrassment.

“If no one else acts, then we ourselves may not see it as an emergency.

“However, the imagined consequences of action are minor compared to the consequences of inaction when someone is having a stroke, so act first and worry later.”