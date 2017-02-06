Bird flu eliminated from eight provinces

Bird flu is under control across eight provinces, said the head of the Veterinary Organization of Iran.

Mehdi Khalaj further said that the disease had affected 15 provinces during current Iranian year (started March 20, 2016), IRNA reported.

The organization took necessary measures for confronting infectious diseases specially bird flu viruses, he said.

It informed poultry breeders and the World Health Organization promptly, he added.

He named Golestan, East Azarbaijan, Alborz, Lorestan, Qazvin and Ardebil as provinces which were cleared. It took 44 and 35 days to eliminate the disease from provinces of Alborz and Qazvin respectively, he said.

Khalaj added that according to the latest statistics, six million laying hens and broilers have been exterminated until now.

He declared that this amount of chickens does not affect the supply and consumer markets, because currently 1.4 billion chickens are incubated in the country.