Whiter teeth and tan may be signs of Addisons disease

Did you notice your teeth getting whiter even without applying anything? Or did you observe your skin getting darker even when you have not been on a vacation? These could be symptoms of Addisons disease.

Addisons disease is a rare hormonal disease that causes the adrenal gland to stop functioning, according to healthaim.com.

As a result, the patient needs life-long, daily treatment with replacement steroid hormones. The disease is so rare that some doctors misinterpret the initial finding and diagnosis.

According to Addisons Group UK, “When you are first diagnosed with Addison’s, it can be an uncertain and confusing time. You will have many questions and there is a lot of new information for you to digest while coming to terms with your diagnosis.”

Four things you need to know

Dr. Betul Hatipoglu, an endocrinologist at Cleveland Clinic shared some facts about the disease. Hatipoglu said that a patient with Addisons demonstrates some of the most unique symptoms.

It can make your teeth appear whiter and your skin darker. Hatipoglu shared an experience with a patient who was diagnosed with Addisons later on. “I asked her if she’d been on vacation, and she said she hadn’t been in the sun, and that’s when I knew. Addison’s is the only disease I know of that can cause darkening of the skin,” she told Prevention.

Don’t confuse it with adrenal insufficiency. Addisons is an autoimmune disorder. As a result, your body attacks the adrenal gland and destroys it. You don’t just lack hormones. The source of the hormone ceases to produce it.

Destruction can happen fast. You will notice dramatic and drastic changes like weight loss, nausea, forgetfulness and lack of energy.

Do a blood test. To diagnose Addisons, get a blood test. Your doctor will check your levels of cortisol and another hormone called ACTH. These are biomarkers of the disease.